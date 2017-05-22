Pages Navigation Menu

EFCC set to stage a Walk against Corruption on May 23

Posted on May 22, 2017

In a quest to curb corruption in the country, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC will on Tuesday stage anti- corruption walk intended to help fight against corruption. Acting Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu who is expected to lead the walk in Abuja, said the exercise is planned to coincide with the second …

