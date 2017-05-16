Pages Navigation Menu

EFCC slams 8 count-charge on Babangida Aliyu, Nasko – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 16, 2017


EFCC slams 8 count-charge on Babangida Aliyu, Nasko
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned the immediate past Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu before the Federal High Court in Abuja on eight-count bordering on money laundering. He was arraigned alongside the …
EFCC files fresh charges against Ex-Governor Babangida AliyuPremium Times
Ex-governor Aliyu, deputy appear in court over alleged N5b scandalNAIJ.COM
Former Niger Gov. Aliyu Arraigned for Alleged Embezzlement of N1bn Ecological FundThe Streetjournal
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
all 5 news articles »

