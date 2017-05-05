EFCC: Suspended NIA Boss’ Wife Bought Ikoyi Flat With $1.6m Cash – SaharaReporters.com
|
SaharaReporters.com
|
EFCC: Suspended NIA Boss' Wife Bought Ikoyi Flat With $1.6m Cash
SaharaReporters.com
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, on Friday named Mrs. Folashade Oke as the owner of Flat 7B, No. 13, Osborne Road, Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, where the commission recently recovered sums of $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23, …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!