EFCC to Ike Ekweremadu: “Sleep easy if you’re not involved in looting”

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has advised the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, to “sleep easy” if he is not involved in looting. Spokesman of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, gave the advice in a statement on Wednesday night. Uwujaren was reacting to an allegation by Ekweremadu that the anti-graft agency was […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

