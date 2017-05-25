EFCC vows to wipe out corruption from Nigeria in 12 months

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has vowed to end corruption in Nigeria in the next 12 months. Magu made this promise during the official opening of the Ibadan Zonal office and stakeholders’ engagement session, held in Iyagaku, Ibadan on Thursday. According to the anti-graft agency boss, despite […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

