EFCC vs Tarfa: No evidence on alleged bribery of judges – Counsel

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Abiodun Owonikoko has insisted that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has no evidence linking his client, Rickey Tarfa (SAN) to alleged bribery of two judges. Owonikoko, Tarfa’s cousel, made the assertion on Thursday, while cross-examining Mr Danladi Daniel, a detective with the EFCC, who admitted that “we […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.

