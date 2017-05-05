EFCC: Wife of suspended NIA DG bought ‘Ikoyi flat of dollars’ for N360m – TheCable
TheCable
EFCC: Wife of suspended NIA DG bought 'Ikoyi flat of dollars' for N360m
TheCable
The apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos, where $43.5million was found in April, was bought for N360million by a company owned by Folashade Oke, wife of the suspended director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA). The Economic and Financial Crimes …
