EFE Drops ‘Based on Logistics’

Efe Ejeba, winner of Big Brother Naija reality TV show is surely enjoying his new status as a celebrity. The youngest millionaire in town who won an SUV and N25 million prize has just released a new single, titled ‘Based on Logistics’.

This comes after his media tour roundup and meets with fans for a home coming concert in Jos city, where he grew up.

Based on Logistics was produced by Duktor Sett.

After his win, Olamide tweeted that he’s going to do a duet with him. Badoo raps in Yoruba while Efe raps in pidgin English.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

