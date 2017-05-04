Pages Navigation Menu

Efe Ejeba Arrives Warri For Homecoming; See How He Was Received (See Photos)

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija TV reality show star just arrived Warri, his own hometown, and he was giving a warm reception by Okpe Local Government Chairman, Prince Godwin Edjeiyere and others who were happy to see him that has made them somewhat proud. More photos below….

