Efe Ejeba Arrives Warri For Homecoming; See How He Was Received (See Photos)

Big Brother Naija TV reality show star just arrived Warri, his own hometown, and he was giving a warm reception by Okpe Local Government Chairman, Prince Godwin Edjeiyere and others who were happy to see him that has made them somewhat proud. More photos below….

