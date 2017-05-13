Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Efe Ejeba BBNaija winner says, video for “based on logistics” song out soon – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Efe Ejeba BBNaija winner says, video for “based on logistics'' song out soon
Pulse Nigeria
Efe has been enjoying his celebrity status since the win with some endorsements and appearances. Published: 1 minute ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · play · Celebrity Weekly Recap Nigerian Celebrities and their wahala 2.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.