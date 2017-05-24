Efe to shoot his much awaited music video titled ‘Based on logistics’ – Vanguard
|
|
Efe Ejeba, winner of the 2017 Big Brother Naija reality show is currently on location to shoot his much awaited music video, “Based on logistics''. The 23-year old rapper took to his twitter handle @EfeMoney to announce the development. ADVERTISING.
