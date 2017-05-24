Efe to shoot his much awaited music video titled ‘Based on logistics’

Efe Ejeba, winner of the 2017 Big Brother Naija reality show is currently on location to shoot his much awaited music video, “Based on logistics’’.

The 23-year old rapper took to his twitter handle @EfeMoney to announce the development.

“Today we are moving through God’s grace…#basedonlogistics #videoshoot #BTS…na today…no be lie.’’

Efe, since his win, has been enjoying his celebrity status with some endorsements and appearances.

He was appointed Ambassador for Entertainment by the Plateau State Government and also graced Thisday Style magazine cover.

Efe who is a graduate of Economics from the University of Jos, released an Extended Play (EP) titled “Lagos’’ before going into the Big Brother reality TV show.

Ese who from Delta state, was recently crowned as the Prince of Okpe Kingdom by the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, Chief Felix Mujakperuo.

The post Efe to shoot his much awaited music video titled ‘Based on logistics’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

