Eguma targets better second round performance – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Eguma targets better second round performance
Daily Trust
Coach of Rivers United Stanley Eguma admitted the team has fallen short of their season's expectations just half-way through the campaign. Last year, the team finished second in their debut season in the Nigeria Professional Football League but have …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!