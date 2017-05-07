Egypt has procured 803000 tonnes of wheat since start of harvest -supply min – Reuters Africa
|
Reuters Africa
|
Egypt has procured 803000 tonnes of wheat since start of harvest -supply min
Reuters Africa
CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt has procured 803,000 tonnes of wheat since the start of its harvest in mid-April, a supply ministry statement said on Sunday. That is down from about 874,000 tonnes purchased by this point last year, the statement said.
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!