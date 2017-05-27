Egypt: Let’s confront, defeat terrorists – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has condemned Friday’s terrorists attack in a bus in Egypt, calling on countries to come together to confront and defeat the evil organisation. Trump, in a statement issued by the White House, said the latest attack on innocent civilians in Egypt had steeled the resolve to unite and crush them. The…

The post Egypt: Let’s confront, defeat terrorists – Trump appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

