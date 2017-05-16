Ekiti 2018: Fayose removes PDP logo from campaign office, posters

Ahead of the 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State, Governor Ayo Fayose has reportedly removed the logo of the Peoples Democratic Party from his campaign office in the state. It was gathered that Fayose removed the logo and name of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from his campaign office at Olora junction, Adebayo, Ado- Ekiti. Nation […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

