Ekiti 2018: I will contest to complete my tenure – Fayose

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has declared that he would contest the 2018 gubernatorial election ‎so that he could serve his term which was truncated through an orchestrated illegal impeachment in 2006. It would be recalled that the Supreme Court in 2014 nullified the impeachment saga that ousted Fayose from office about seven months […]

