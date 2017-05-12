Ekiti Assembly”s attempt to probe Fayemi regime, legislative – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Ekiti Assembly''s attempt to probe Fayemi regime, legislative
Daily Trust
The Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Solid Mineral , Yinka Oyebode, has described Thursday's resolution of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, asking Governor Ayodele Fayose to constitute a judicial panel of enquiry into the financial …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!