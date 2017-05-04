Pages Navigation Menu

Ekiti Commissioner arraigned for allegedly stealing granite

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Commissioner 2 in the Local Government Service Commission, in Ekiti State, Dare Omotoso, was on Wednesday brought before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrate’s Court for allegedly stealing granite worth over N5m. The charge reads that Omotoso had between August and September 2016 stolen granites and stone dust valued at N5, 140, 800.00, belonging to Primadet […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

