Ekiti governor, Fayose, urges President Buhari to resign

Says his incapacitation is hurting Nigeria

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign from office forthwith to discharge the moral burden, which his perceived incapacitation has placed on him.

He said President Buhari has refused to be morally upright and pave way for capable hands to run the affairs of our country, which is daily deteriorating and directionless.

Fayose, who spoke at a press conference in Lagos yesterday, said instead of waiting for the ministers and rigours of Section 140 of the Constitution, the President should save Nigerians the anguish, suspense and hardship by resigning on the basis of morality.

He noted that virtually all the concerns he raised in 2015 about Buhari are being witnessed on a daily basis in Nigeria, asking rhetorically whether anybody could doubt that President Buhari is severely sick or that the economy is going down.

His words: “While praying for President Buhari’s recovery, his incapacitation has placed on him a moral burden. The worst form of corruption is moral corruption, it is worse than financial corruption, which the President claims to be fighting.

“Financial corruption can only come from someone who is morally corrupt. For a President who prides himself as a corruption czar, an incorruptible man; why is he finding it difficult to be morally upright and resign, knowing the hardship his redundancy is causing the economy and masses.”

The governor noted that “not resigning and continuing to rule in his incapacitated state borders on his integrity,” regretting that the President had thereby allowed other people to perpetuate oppressive, corrupt practices in his name because he is incapacitated.

Fayose, who expressed worries that amid claims by the Federal Government that it has degraded Boko Haram, herdsmen have continued to kill citizens without them being arrested and tried in court, dismissed the past two years of Buhari’s change as a misadventure.

He said: “It is a government of failed promises, deceit and propaganda.”

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Headlines and Opinions – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

