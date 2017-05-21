Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ekiti groups demands immediate release of detained APC members

Posted on May 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A political interest group, Southwest Progressive Youths and Peoples Movement (SWYPM), has demanded the unconditional release of some All Progressives Congress (APC) members in Ekiti State who are being detained in Federal Prisons, Ado-Ekiti on alleged trumped-up charges. Apart from the APC members, the group also deplored the arrest of those they referred to as […]

Ekiti groups demands immediate release of detained APC members

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.