Ekiti legislators have poor knowledge of the law – Fayemi

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Kayode Fayemi has said members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly have a poor knowledge of the law. Fayemi stated this while reacting to a resolution passed by the Assembly to set up a panel of inquiry to look into his financial transactions, while he was Governor of the […]

Ekiti legislators have poor knowledge of the law – Fayemi

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

