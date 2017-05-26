Ekiti murder trial: Drama as accused persons ‘disown’ lawyer in court

SEVEN persons accused of complicity in the murder of former National Union of Road Transport Workers , NURTW, Chairman Omolafe Aderiye, have disowned a lawyer who had announced his appearance for them at an Ado-Ekiti High Court yesterday. The suspects are: Adebayo Aderiye (a.k.a. Ojuigo), Adeniyi Adedipe (a.k.a Apase), Sola Durodola, Oso Farotimi (a.k.a. Oso […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

