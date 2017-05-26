Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ekiti murder trial: Drama as accused persons ‘disown’ lawyer in court

Posted on May 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

SEVEN persons accused of complicity in the murder of former National Union of Road Transport Workers , NURTW, Chairman Omolafe Aderiye, have disowned a lawyer who had announced his appearance for them at an Ado-Ekiti High Court yesterday. The suspects are: Adebayo Aderiye (a.k.a. Ojuigo), Adeniyi Adedipe (a.k.a Apase), Sola Durodola, Oso Farotimi (a.k.a. Oso […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.