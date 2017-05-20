Ekiti stands still for Adebayo – P.M. News
|
P.M. News
|
Ekiti stands still for Adebayo
P.M. News
Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti capital, stood still on Friday as the corpse of the late former governor of the defunct Western Region, Gen. Adeyinka Adebayo, arrived for his lying-in-state. The body of the late elder statesman was received by Gov. Ayo Fayose …
Fayose, Babalola pay tributes to Adeyinka Adebayo in Ado Ekiti
Ekiti shuts down for Adebayo
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!