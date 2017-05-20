Ekiti state aborts Moji Olaiya’s burial in Canada, funeral moved to Nigeria

The burial of Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya, earlier scheduled yesterday by 4pm (Friday, May 19, 2017) in Canada, was aborted at the last minute by Ekiti state government.

The remains of the 42 year old mother of two daughters who died of cardiac arrest following childbirth complications on Thursday, May 18, in Canada, will now be ferried to Nigeria for burial.

Insiders at the Magodo home of the actress (in Kosofe local council area of Lagos) revealed that the government of Ekiti volunteered to bankroll the shipment of the corpse to Nigeria.

Earlier, the family and her colleagues had agreed that Moji Olaiya should be buried in Canada as Islam enjoins (with deceased buried not later than the second day after death) at 4 pm yesterday.

But the plans changed with the intervention of Ekiti state (where the actress is from).



Her eldest daughter, Adunola, 18, had insisted that her mother’s corpse should be brought back to Nigeria. But she was persuaded to allow the Canada funeral yesterday.

Moji Olaiya’s Abuja based Alhaji husband and father of her two month old baby, who arrived Lagos two days back, also acceded to the Thursday burial.

But with Ekiti state intervention, all will await the corpse which will land here by the weekend…(Crdts: EncomiumNg)

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

