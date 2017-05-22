Eko Disco lists areas in Lagos 5-day blackout will affect

Electricity supply would be disrupted in many parts of Lagos this week as Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Monday announced five days power outage in the city. EKEDC spokesman, Godwin Idemudia, in a statement on Sunday said that the outage would affect Ikoyi, Victoria Island and parts of Lagos Island from Wednesday to Sunday. […]

