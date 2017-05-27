Pages Navigation Menu

Ekweremadu: Buhari demonises opposition, Osinbajo should not act like him – Fani-Kayode

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the seige on the official guest house of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, in Abuja, by the Police on Friday. Fani-Kayode said Nigerians expected “this sort of thing from the tyrant called President Buhari” and warned Acting President Yemi Osinbajo not to behave […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

