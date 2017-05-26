Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ekweremadu canvasses total removal of age criterion for political offices – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Ekweremadu canvasses total removal of age criterion for political offices
NAIJ.COM
… – Ekweremadu called for the total removal of age as a criterion for holding political offices in Nigeria. – He instead called for a situation where the electorate were allowed to make their choices based on their competence. Deputy President of the
Breaking: Police raid Ekweremadu's official guest houseVanguard
Nigeria: Election – Ekweremadu Wants Age Limit RemovedAllAfrica.com
BREAKING: Police raid Ekweremadu's houseYNaija

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.