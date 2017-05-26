Ekweremadu canvasses total removal of age criterion for political offices – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Ekweremadu canvasses total removal of age criterion for political offices
NAIJ.COM
… – Ekweremadu called for the total removal of age as a criterion for holding political offices in Nigeria. – He instead called for a situation where the electorate were allowed to make their choices based on their competence. Deputy President of the …
Breaking: Police raid Ekweremadu's official guest house
Nigeria: Election – Ekweremadu Wants Age Limit Removed
BREAKING: Police raid Ekweremadu's house
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!