Ekweremadu exposes alleged plans by EFCC to implicate him
Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, shocked many, when on Wednesday, he alleged a plot by Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), to plant huge sum of money and other items in his guest house in Enugu. Ekweremadu told his colleagues that, he had it on good authority in a letter from an […]
Ekweremadu exposes alleged plans by EFCC to implicate him
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!