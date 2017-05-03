Ekweremadu exposes alleged plans by EFCC to implicate him

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, shocked many, when on Wednesday, he alleged a plot by Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), to plant huge sum of money and other items in his guest house in Enugu. Ekweremadu told his colleagues that, he had it on good authority in a letter from an […]

Ekweremadu exposes alleged plans by EFCC to implicate him

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

