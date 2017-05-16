Ekweremadu leads Enugu people to pray for Buhari

Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has joined many Nigerians praying for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari. Ekweremadu, according to a statement issued in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media, Uche Anichukwu, led a special prayer at the Expanded Stakeholders Meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu West Senatorial District […]

