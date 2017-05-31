Ekweremadu thanks Police for arraigning false whistle blower

Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has commended the Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim, for the arraignment of the false whistle blower, Ahmed Echodo, who misled police to conduct a raid on his official guest house last week. This is contained in a statement by Ekweremadu’s Special Adviser on Media, Uche Anichukwu. It reads: […]

