el-Rufai Cautions Appointees Over 2019 Posters

Kaduna State governor,Mallam Nasir el-Rufai,has ordered all political appointees who have 2019 ambition to stop putting posters and billboards, saying the mid- point of his administration is not the time for politics.

In a statement personally signed and issued in Kaduna yesterday, Governor el-Rufai said he will inform the public on whether he will run for a second term when he is ready.

He stressed that any appointee of his administration that immerses himself or herself into ambitions for 2019, at the expense of the vital public assignments entrusted them will be deemed to have constructively vacated office, and will be relieved of his position.

The statement reads in parts:”My attention has been drawn to statements credited to our Chief of Staff which clearly misrepresented his good intentions aimed at encouraging youths in politics and governance of our dear state”

“What was reported was that I had no plans to run for another term of office, and will be succeeded by someone below the age of 50. Both statements are misrepresentations of my position and the government. It has become imperative that these wrong impressions thereby created be corrected.”

