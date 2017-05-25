El-Rufai: Court awards N50,000 damages to journalist

Kaduna State High Court has awarded N50,000 damages to a female lawyer and journalist, Gloria Mabeiam Ballason, against Governor Nasir El-Rufai, even as it restrained him (El-Rufai) and the attorney-general of Kaduna State from arresting, detaining and prosecuting her. The trial judge, Esther Lolo, gave the judgment in favour of the Kaduna-based journalist in what […]

