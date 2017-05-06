El-Rufai does not hate media – Aide
The Special Assistant to the Kaduna state governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Samuel Aruwan, has refuted insinuations that governor El-Rufai-led administration hateS journalists in the state. Speaking to newsmen in Kaduna, he explained that the state government and security agencies have no intention to victimize reporters, but to ensure that moral conduct was observed […]
El-Rufai does not hate media – Aide
