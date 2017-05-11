Pages Navigation Menu

el-Rufai in court, gives evidence on libel suit against journalist – Vanguard

Posted on May 11, 2017


el-Rufai in court, gives evidence on libel suit against journalist
Kaduna—Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, yesterday, took an unprecedented step as he entered the dock to give evidence at a Kaduna high court in a libel suit he instituted against the publishers of The Union newspapers. ADVERTISING.
