el-Rufai in court, gives evidence on libel suit against journalist – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
el-Rufai in court, gives evidence on libel suit against journalist
Vanguard
Kaduna—Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, yesterday, took an unprecedented step as he entered the dock to give evidence at a Kaduna high court in a libel suit he instituted against the publishers of The Union newspapers. ADVERTISING.
El-Rufai testifies in libel suit against newspaper
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!