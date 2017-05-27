El-Rufai lied against me on sharing ecological funds –Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan yesterday denied claims by the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai that his administration shared among Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) states N2bn each from Ecological Fund.

He contended that the governor’s claims were not only spurious, but also a clear case that the former Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) would go to any length to malign him.

In a statement by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan said, “we are not surprised at his recent comments after the just concluded National Economic Council meeting, where he accused former President Jonathan of only sharing the National Ecological Fund to PDP states.

Malam El-Rufai lied as follows: “What President Goodluck Jonathan did was to take N2bn each from the Ecological Fund and give to some PDP states. Any PDP state that was not his friend, like Kano and Kwara, didn’t get.”

The statement continued, “it is so easy to expose Malam Nasir El-Rufai as a liar being that Akwa-Ibom, a PDP state governed by the then Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and a close confidante and major supporter of the then president, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, did not get the monies alluded to by Malam El-Rufai from the Ecological Fund as did multiple other PDP states including Ekiti, a state governed by a thoroughbred patriot and Jonathan supporter, Ayo Fayose.

“Also, it is false that non-PDP states did not get monies from the fund. Nemesis catches up faster with liars than any other agent of evil. El-Rufai was probably led by the gods against his own sinister plot to confess in another breathe that states under non-PDP parties like APGA and Labour Party also benefitted.”

He stressed, “the fact remains that the Ecological Fund is a specialised fund with certain constitutional requirements, which must be met before a state can access the funds. Every state benefitted from the fund under

President Jonathan who bent over backwards to accommodate states that had difficulties meeting the criteria for accessing the fund.

“El-Rufai’s sinister narrative was intentionally silent on the over N10 billion specially deployed to fund the Great Green Wall (GGW) project in some northern states, in view of the need to work with the rest of

Africa on the African initiative to check desert encroachment in the

Sahelian states. These states included: Zamfara, Jigawa, Kebbi, Sokoto,

Katsina and Adamawa. Others are Yobe, Borno and Kano, which belong to “El-Rufai’s class of ‘non-friendly’ states that he alleged never benefitted from any discretionary fund.

Sun

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

