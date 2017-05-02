Pages Navigation Menu

El-Rufai lifts curfew on Southern Kaduna – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 2, 2017

El-Rufai lifts curfew on Southern Kaduna
Daily Post Nigeria
Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has finally lifted the curfew imposed on two Local Government Areas in the crisis-ridden Southern part of the State. The two Local Government Areas affected were Jema'a and Kaura. The curfew in Zangon Kataf …

