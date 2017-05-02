El-Rufai lifts curfew on Southern Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has finally lifted the curfew imposed on two Local Government Areas in the crisis-ridden Southern part of the State. The two Local Government Areas affected were Jema’a and Kaura. The curfew in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area was earlier suspended. The development came barely two weeks after the Nigerian […]

