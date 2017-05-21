El-Rufai orders probe of rifles found in accident car

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has ordered an investigation into the discovery of five locally made AK 47 rifles and a magazine in a car that was involved in an accident last week.

The Nation recalled that, the fatal accident, involving two vehicles, occurred on the 12th May, 2017 at Mazuga, Kachia local government area.

Meanwhile, Governor El-Rufai in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan, said his government has received a briefing on the accident from the Kaduna State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps and security agencies were charged to ensure thorough investigation and diligent prosecution.

According to the statement, “On 15th May 2017, the Kaduna State Government received a brief from the Kaduna State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corp on the discovery of a weapons in a car that had been involved in an accident. The government has therefore directed a thorough investigation of the matter.

“According to the Sector Head of Operation, Salisu D. Galadanci, the FRSC on 12th May, 2017 at about 16:07 hours received information of an accident at Mazuga, KM10, Kachia-Kafanchan road and it quickly proceeded to the scene to rescue the victims.

“On reaching the scene, some people around the area had already started helping by bringing the victims out from the accident’s vehicles. Two vehicles were involved, an Audi Salon car AG 60MKR, one Opel Vectra car without registration. Of the seven persons involved in the accident, three died while four persons were rescued. Five locally-made AK47 rifles and a magazine were also recovered from the Audi car.

“The driver of the Audi, Mr. Sabo Goni, was among the rescued accident victims. All the victims were rushed to Kachia Hospital. The Kachia Divisional Police Officer, CSP Faruk Umar, was alerted about the discovery of five rifles in the Audi car. The recovered arms have since been handed over to Kachia DPO for further investigation.

“The Kaduna State Government commends Mazuga community for reporting the matter to security agencies and for preserving the recovered arms till the arrival of security agencies”, the statement read.

The post El-Rufai orders probe of rifles found in accident car appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

