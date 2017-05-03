El-Rufai should resign now – Southern Kaduna natives
The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union has called for the resignation of the state governor, Nasir el-Rufai over his inability to end the crisis in the region. The group also demanded the investigation and prosecution of el-Rufai for admitting to paying Fulani herdsmen. The group, which is an umbrella body of the 53 indigenous ethnic nationalities […]
