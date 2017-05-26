El-Zakzaky/Dasuki: HURIWA carpets presidency for lawlessness

A PROMINENT pro-democracy and non-governmental organization, Human Rights Writers Association Of Nigeria, HURIWA, has lambasted the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for sticking on its gun to disobey Courts’ bail orders in favour of Colonel Sambo Dasuki the erstwhile National Security Adviser and the Leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria Sheikh Ibrahim el-zakzaky. HURIWA in […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

