Elayo Family Organizes 1 Year Memorial Service For 33rd Osana Of Keana

Posted on May 27, 2017

By Achor Abimaje, Jos
The Elayo Osheka Royal Family, Kauran Osana  Osheka Ozengya  Iwagu, Keana  of Nassarawa State has organised a memorial mass and one year anniversary in honour of Sen. Emmanuel Oyantikpo Elayo, the 33rd Osana of Keana who passed away  in May last year.
He was elected Senator of the Federal  Republic  in 1993 on the
platform of the Social Democratic party SDP representing Plateau West senatorial zone in the present day Nassarawa state.
Osana of Keana  a first class traditional ruler and the President of Keana  local  traditional council was selected by the traditional kingmakers in 2003.
According to a press statement signed and issued in Jos by Mark Elayo the Turaki Keana and made available to LEADERSHIP- weekend said  the Catholic Bishop of Lafia Dioceses  Most Rev. Dr Mathew Ishaya  Audu while officiating the memorial mass at St. John Catholic Mission Keana  eulogized the late Emmanuel Elayo and described him as a man of peace
who lived his whole life fighting for the unity and development  of Alago Nation, Nassarawa state and Nigeria at large.

