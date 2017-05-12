Election is a sovereign issue – INEC
CHAIRMAN of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has reiterated that the conduct of election is a sovereign issue, and therefore, the Commission would not go cap in hand begging or soliciting for assistance in the course of conducting elections in the country. Yakubu made this known last Wednesday, when the United States […]
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!