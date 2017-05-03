Electoral Reform: Nnamani Committee Recommends Independent Candidacy, Electoral Offences Tribunal, Others – Leadership Newspapers
Leadership Newspapers
Electoral Reform: Nnamani Committee Recommends Independent Candidacy, Electoral Offences Tribunal, Others
Leadership Newspapers
The Senator Ken Nnammani- led constitutional and electoral reform committee has recommended the inclusion of independent candidacy and creation of electoral offences commission. According to the committee, the inclusion of the provisions is to improve …
