Electoral Reform: Nnamani Committee submits report
The Senator Nnamani’s Constitution and Electoral Reform Committee has recommended that winners of elections in Nigeria must discharge with all pending legal matters before they are sworn into office. This was one out of the several recommendations contained in the report the committee submitted on Tuesday in Abuja to the Attorney -General of Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN).
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!