Electoral Reform: Nnamani Committee submits report

The Senator Nnamani’s Constitution and Electoral Reform Committee has recommended that winners of elections in Nigeria must discharge with all pending legal matters before they are sworn into office. This was one out of the several recommendations contained in the report the committee submitted on Tuesday in Abuja to the Attorney -General of Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN).

