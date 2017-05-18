Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Electricity distribution companies remittance to TCN hits 35% – Naija247news

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Naija247news

Electricity distribution companies remittance to TCN hits 35%
Naija247news
The Market Operator (MO) of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Thursday said that the monthly remittance of the 11 electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) has now increased marginally to 35 per cent. Speaking at a participant and …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.