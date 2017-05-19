Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Electricity Market: Operator will penalise defaulters of market rules – TCN

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The Market Operator (MO), an arm of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), will henceforth penalise  operators, who fail to comply with the market rules in the Nigerian Electricity Market (NEM). Mr Moshood Saleema, the Market Operator, announced this at a stakeholders’ workshop in Abuja on Thursday. The Market Operator is the commercial administrator of the NEM.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.