Electricity: Nobody forced you to buy those assets- Fashola tells distribution companies

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Monday reminded the the eleven power distribution companies in the Country that nobody forced them into acquiring the companies, saying they knew the assets of the firms before buying them. Fashola stated this while addressing stakeholders at the opening of the 15th Monthly Power Sector […]

Electricity: Nobody forced you to buy those assets- Fashola tells distribution companies

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

