Electricity: Nobody forced you to buy those assets- Fashola tells distribution companies

Posted on May 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Monday reminded the the eleven power distribution companies in the Country that nobody forced them into acquiring the companies, saying they knew the assets of the firms before buying them. Fashola stated this while addressing stakeholders at the opening of the 15th Monthly Power Sector […]

