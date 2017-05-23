Electricity: We’ll achieve 10GW operational capacity by 2020 — FG – TheNewsGuru
TheNewsGuru
Electricity: We'll achieve 10GW operational capacity by 2020 — FG
The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to achieve a 10 Gigawatts of electricity operational capacity by the year 2020. The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Dr Udoma Udo Udoma, said this in a keynote address at the second Kano …
