Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Electricity: We’ll achieve 10GW operational capacity by 2020 — FG – TheNewsGuru

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

Electricity: We'll achieve 10GW operational capacity by 2020 — FG
TheNewsGuru
The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to achieve a 10 Gigawatts of electricity operational capacity by the year 2020. The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Dr Udoma Udo Udoma, said this in a keynote address at the second Kano …
No room for corruption in Nigeria- OsinbajoVanguard
FG wants restoration of kano's industrial statusThe News

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.