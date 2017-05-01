Eleme youths protest assassination of APC chieftain

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt It took the timely intervention of officers and men of the Rivers State Police Command to quell the spontaneous eruption of violence in Alode, in Eleme local government area of Rivers state on Sunday, a sequel to the assassination of two persons including Isaac Obe, a former President of Eleme Youth on Saturday. Isaac Obe was shot dead at about 7 pm on Saturday by assailants suspected to be rampaging cultists, who pumped bullets into his chest region in his house on Saturday evening shortly after returning from an event. The late Isaac Obe was an active member of the All Progressive Congress and a loyalist of Both Mr Chibuike Amaechi and Senator Magnus Abe.

